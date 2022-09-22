TSWREIS to conduct Zonal sports meet from Sept 25

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:23 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

TSWREIS is going to conduct Zonal Level Sports Meet for U-14, U-17, U-19 Boys and Girls at 18 different venues TSWREIS is going to conduct Zonal Level Sports Meet for U-14, U-17, U-19 Boys and Girls at 18 different venues

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) is going to conduct Zonal Level Sports Meet for U-14, U-17, U-19 Boys and Girls at 18 different venues in the State from September 25 to 27.

The tournament will be conducted in three levels – Zonal-Level, Multi-Zonal and State-Level. A total of 11 disciplines will be held for both boys and girls. The 33 districts in Telangana State are divided into seven zones. Based on the number of institutions in a zone it was divided into sub-zones.

Also Read TSWREIS players rule the roost at the Khelo India Women’s Judo League

Zone categories: Girls: Zone-I, Zone-II, Zone-III A , Zone-III B , Zone-IV A , Zone-IV B, Zone-V, Zone-VI A, Zone-VI B, Zone-VII; Boys: Zone-I, Zone-II, Zone-III, Zone-IV, Zone-V, Zone-VI A, Zone-VI B, Zone-VII.