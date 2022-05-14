TT champ Sreeja felicitated by Telangana Table Tennis Association

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:55 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

State paddler Akula Sreeja being felicitated by Sports Minister V Srininvas Goud, IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan, SATS chief A Venktateshwar Reddy and TTFA association members, in city on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Akula Sreeja, who scripted history by becoming the first female from both Telugu speaking States to emerge national champion, was felicitated by the Telangana State Table Tennis Association (TSTTA) at the LB Stadium, on Saturday.

Sreeja clinched top honours recently in Shillong to become second from Hyderabad after Mir Khasim Ali to bag the national title. Sports Minister V Srininvas Goud also lauded the youngster and said she would bring more laurels to the State and the country. Sreeja’s coach Somnath Ghosh was also feted at the occasion for his contribution.

The TSTTA also presented a cheque for Rs 2 lakh to Sreeja and Rs 50,000 to coach Somnath. Minister Srinivas Goud also said he was happy to see State table tennis players doing well for the State and the country. He said the government will extend all the support to the players and will look into the request of the TSTTA to build a table tennis stadium.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary, IT Jayesh Ranjan, Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy also lauded the youngster.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .