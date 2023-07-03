TT Impact: Orphan girl gets admission into IIIT-Basara

Divya stood as a topper in the 10th Class board examination in Papannapet Mandal which helped her secure the seat

Medak: Banglakadi Divya, who was orphaned following the demise of both her parents in 2022, has been selected by IIIT-Basara to pursue six years of integrated B-Tech in the prestigious institute. Divya stood as a topper in the 10th Class board examination in Papannapet Mandal which helped her secure the seat.

Divya’s parents Chandrakala and Sailu died in the year 2022. While Chandrakala died of sickness in January 2022, Sailu had committed suicide unable to bear her death a couple of months later. Since then, Divya has been staying with her maternal grandparents in Podichenpally. Her grandparents had admitted her to Zilla Parishad High School in Podichenpally.

As the chances of Divya continuing her studies looked bleak even after securing the top rank in the Mandal, her teacher B Devaiah with the support of his colleague teachers had carried out a campaign to mobilise funds to support her higher education.

After coming to know about their efforts, Telangana Today had carried a news article in these columns on May 12. The article got an overwhelming response as several donors came forward to support Divya to pursue higher education. Divya had got Rs 1.54 lakh from donors from various parts of Telangana.

Meanwhile, MLC Sheri Subhash Reddy and two other NGOs had also come forward to pay the tuition fee and other expenses to help Divya complete the six years course.

Speaking to Telangana Today, teacher Devaiah said that admission into the prestigious IIIT-Basara would secure the best future for his student Divya.