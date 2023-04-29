TT News @8PM | April 29 | Zika Vaccine Human Trials, Amazon Prime Subscription

Saturday, Apr 29, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:36 PM, Sat - 29 April 23
Today’s list of news items includes: Italy’s economic growth, the Golden Globe Race, building collapses in Maharashtra, the Bank of India’s Managing Director, rising temperatures in California, Zika vaccine human trials, ADB loans in Pakistan, wrestlers’ protests, sperm donors, urban climates, Instagram photo carousels, Zuckerberg’s net worth, Liddell Power Station Australia, cocaine concealment in Mumbai, and Amazon Prime India subscription price.

Watch:

