TT-NT Auto Show begins on grand note at Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 February 2024, 09:00 PM

Nizamabad: The two-day auto show jointly organized by Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today started on a grand note at the Collectorate grounds here on Saturday.

Zilla Parishad Chairman D Vithal Rao, City Mayor Neetu Kiran, Senior Motor Vehicle Inspector Yashwant Kumar, MVI Kiran and Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd General Manager (Advertisements) N Surender Rao inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp. The guests visited various stalls and interacted with dealers and visitors. About 25 stalls of four and two wheeler dealers and banks have been set up at the venue.

The auto show has everything from the affordable to the expensive, the antique to the modern luxurious, and electric vehicles. Leading brands like Mercedes Benz, Audi and Volvo too are being displayed at the auto fair.

The response from the public to the first day of the auto-show was remarkable. A lot of car enthusiasts came and watched the auto show. Many people interested in buying vehicles inquired about the products of various companies. Vehicle enthusiasts tried to find details about artificial intelligence based vehicles, battery vehicles and others.

At the union Bank of India stall, staff explained to the visitors the details of the vehicle loans and their interest rates.

Sunrise Kia Managing Director Ravi Kiran Goud announced that if a customer books a Seltos vehicle, which is recognized as a popular product of Kia, they would get a free foreign trip along with their spouses.

Surender Rao said the auto show was being organised for the third consecutive time by the organisation and that it was getting overwhelming response from the people of the city.

“We feel that this opportunity will be of great benefit to the residents of the city,” he said.

UBI Regional Head Shankar Abraham, Namasthe Telangana Unit Manager Gaddi Dharmaraju, Edition In-charge Lakma Ramesh, Bureau Chief Jupalli Ramesh, Advertising Manager Srikanth and ACM (Circulation) Sunil were present.