Budget disappointing; Congress obstructing Hyderabad development, says KTR

He also said the Congress government was attempting to obstruct the development of Hyderabad with political motives.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 February 2024, 07:42 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao voiced concerns over the first 60 days of the Congress party’s administration, citing confusion and lack of clarity in their approach.

He also said the Congress government was attempting to obstruct the development of Hyderabad with political motives.

Also Read BRS welcomes Bharat Ratna to PV, advises Congress govt to pass unanimous resolution thanking Centre

Addressing GHMC corporators and other key leaders of Sanathnagar Assembly constituency at Telangana Bhavan here on Saturday, Rama Rao termed the budget presented by the State government in the Assembly as disappointing.

He stated that the Congress government had allocated only Rs.53,000 crore for the implementation of its much-hyped six guarantees as against an estimated requirement of Rs 1.25 lakh crore to fulfil all promises.

He said the State government allocated only Rs.57,000 crore in the budget for implementing its 420 electoral promises including 13 promises under six guarantees. He questioned the State government to explain about funds allocated for schemes like Rythu Bandhu (Rythu Bharosa), Aasara social security pensions, and also Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver scheme.

The BRS working president expressed concern over the cancellation of significant projects such as Pharma City and Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion. He cautioned that such decisions could have an adverse impact on the State’s progress. He emphasized that jeopardizing development could lead to reduced revenue for the State.

Accusing the State government of resorting to attention diversion, Rama Rao stressed the importance of focusing on implementing developmental and welfare programmes rather than misleading the public with false allegations and blame games. He warned that the people of Telangana will not believe in such tactics of the Congress any further.

Acknowledging the efforts of every corporator and party member, the former Minister credited them for the BRS party’s success in Hyderabad city during recent Assembly elections.

Despite political challenges, he commended the commitment of those aspiring for MLA tickets. He accused the State government of attempting to obstruct Hyderabad’s development with political motives. He noted difficulties faced by the GHMC in day-to-day opeartions and criticised the Congress party for obstructing the GHMC General Body meeting and Standing Council elections.

Highlighting the constitutional role of GHMC as a local government, Rama Rao called on GHMC to leverage its powers and address challenges posed by the State government.

He urged the governing body and elected corporators to exercise their powers to serve the people effectively. Former Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mohd Mahmood Ali and other legislators from Greater Hyderabad region, also participated in the meeting.