TT, NT’s awareness programme in Hanamkonda gets good response

Job aspirants participated in TT, NT's awareness programme at Hanamkonda on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: The free event, organised by Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana to help job aspirants, receives tremendous response in Hanamkonda

A free awareness programme organised by ‘Telangana Today’ and ‘Namasthe Telangana’, in association with Dasyam Rangasheela Foundation, at Arts Science College auditorium on Tuesday received immense response from the job aspirants. More than 1,000 job aspirants have attended the programme.

Addressing the programme, ‘Namasthe Telangana’ editor T Krishnamurthy said that they had been organising these free programmes for the benefit of the job aspirants in the wake of the State government’s decision to fill up more than 80,000 jobs.

“We are planning to conduct seminars like these at the mandal level too,” he said. He urged the job seekers to read the four-page competitive exam special supplement ‘Nipuna’ every day and eight page supplement ‘Nipuna’ on every Wednesday. He also asked the participants to read the ‘Telangana Udyama Charitra’ and ‘Bharathadesa Udyama Charitra’ books which were published by them. He said that more books would be published for the benefit of the job seekers. “We are providing authentic information,” he said. In addition, aspirants can also refer to the ‘Jobcape’ page in ‘Telangana Today’ — which offers a wide array of information pertaining to the upcoming public exams.

“’Namasthe Telangana-Telangana Today’ took up the responsibility for youth development and hence we’re organising seminars to educate unemployed youth on how to prepare for job tests and secure jobs,” Krishnamurthy said.

While CSB IAS Academy Director Balalatha Mallavarapu and Vepa Academy of Learning and Employability Skills (VALES) Director Dr CS Vepa delivered lectures on the nuances of preparation for the exams and clarified the doubts of job aspirants through an interactive session, Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Warangal Police Commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi and Hanamkonda District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu also enthused the participants with their talks.

The participants have been provided with free lunch and buttermilk. They have also been handed over a 48-page handbook “Guide to Excellence” containing information about the jobs to be recruited and strategies to be followed to crack the jobs. NT, TT staff, and representatives of the Dasyam Rangasheela Foundation, including its coordinator and former corporator Dasyam Vijay Bhaskar, were present at the programme.

