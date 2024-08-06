TTD adopts DRDO’s biodegradable bag technology for laddu distribution

The technology has already been transferred free of cost to over 40 industries and as part of a pilot project

Published Date - 6 August 2024

Hyderabad: A new technology developed by defence research team will now provide eco-friendly and sustainable bags for Tirupati’s laddu prasadam.

Dr. K Veerabrahmam, Scientist, and his team at Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), has developed PBAT, a biodegradable polymer derived from petroleum products or plant oils, which will now be used to distribute the laddu prasadam.

The technology has already been transferred free of cost to over 40 industries and as part of a pilot project, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have decided to adopt it and use biodegradable bags to distribute the laddus. These biodegradable bags have the ability to degrade on their own within three-months.

Recently, the DRDO Chairman Satish Reddy, along with TTD Executive Officer Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy and Additional EO, AV Dharma Reddy, inaugurated an exclusive sale counter at Tirumala.

The DRDO researchers are hoping that the pilot project will serve as a model for further implementation in tourist destinations, coastal areas, and other regions, promoting the widespread adoption of biodegradable packaging solutions.

“Despite the slightly higher production cost of Rs.160 to Rs.180 per kg, compared to traditional polyethylene bags at Rs.140 per kg, we are committed to keeping these biodegradable bags cost-effective. By sharing the technology free of charge and fostering collaborations, we aim to scale up production and distribution efficiently,” said Dr. Veerabrahmam.

According to DRDO, extensive environmental impact studies, including the IS 17088 test, have confirmed that these bags decompose within three months, leaving no harmful residue and are compostable.

The potential applications of this technology extend beyond carry bags. Biodegradable materials can be utilized for medical waste bags, aprons, garbage bags, nursery bags, shrink films, and packing films, showcasing their versatility and broad utility. The patent of this technology is in progress.

The extensive research conducted by the Advanced Systems Laboratory of DRDO in Hyderabad underscores their commitment to finding the best environment-friendly replacements for hazardous plastic.