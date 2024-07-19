TTD cancels hotel license

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 July 2024, 01:02 PM

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Thursday cancelled the licence of Hotel Balaji Bhavan near Koustubham which comes under the fold of one among the nine big canteens in Tirumala, due to delay in payment of licence fee.

The hotel management was issued a final notice in the month of June. The current pending licence fee of the hotel is Rs.76,04,196. After cancelling the licence of the hotel for not paying licence fee promptly, the Task Force comprising Revenue, Health and Vigilance officials have taken over the possession of the hotel, said a press release from TTD.

