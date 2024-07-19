TTD cuts down Srivani Trust tickets from Monday

Srivani Trust tickets for Srivari darshan reduced to cope with increasing rush in Tirumala

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 July 2024, 11:31 AM

File photo

HYDERABAD: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to reduce the SRIVANI Trust tickets, which comes into effect from Monday onwards in view of the increasing pilgrim crowd at Tirumala.

The online quota of SRIVANI tickets remains the same at 500 while among the daily quota of 1000 tickets offline, 100 will be issued at Tirupati airport and 900 at Gokulam Rest House in Tirumala, a press release from TTD said.

The TTD management appealed to the devotees to take note of the change and cooperate with the officials.