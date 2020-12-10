TTD Chairman launches ‘Gudiko-Gomata’ programme

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Hyderabad: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy launched the second phase of ‘Gudiko-Gomata’ programme at Sri Venkateswara Temple, Jubilee Hills on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the TTD Chairman said the programme was sponsored by the HDPP and SV Goshala of TTD as part of a campaign for preservation of desi cows.

There is a special place for protection and worship of cows in the Hindu Sanatana Dharma, he said. He urged devotees to donate the desi breed of cow and calf to TTD to implement the Gudiko-Gomata programme further in four southern States of the country. TTD board members Govind Hari, Siva Kumar, DV Patil, other local advisory committee members were also present on the occasion, said a press release.

