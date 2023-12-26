TTD launches 20-page Bhagavad Gitas for youth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Hyderabad: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with TTD EO Dharma Reddy, unveiled the Bhagavad Gita, temple calendars, and Govinda Koti books at an event which took place at the Tirumala Annamayya Bhavan, here on Tuesday.

The timeless teachings of the Bhagavad Gita have been made accessible to students in a simple language through a printed edition of 20 pages. The TTD has printed one lakh such copies.

The Bhagavad Gita in Telugu, English, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages will be distributed among students across various States to contribute to their moral and spiritual education.

13 thousand calendars with photographs of Appalayagunta Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy, Narayanavanam Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy, Nagalapuram Sri Veda Narayana Swamy, Karvetinagaram Sri Venugopala Swamy and Ontimitta Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy were also printed such calendars were printed by TTD for the first time.

The Moolamurthy calendars will be made available to devotees for at Rs.20, while the festival calendars will be sold at Rs.15.

The TTD has also launched Govinda Koti books like Rama Koti aimed at youth under 25 years of age. The price of Govinda Koti book of 200 pages has been decided as Rs.111.

Those who write Govindanama 10 lakh 1,116 times in 26 books, with 39,600 Govindanamas in each book, will be granted break darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, the TTD announced.

Board members, JEOs Mrs. Sada Bhargavi, Mr. Veerabraham and others participated in this program.