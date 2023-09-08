Groom gifts Bhagavad Gita copies to guests in unique engagement ceremony

Prashanth's special gift was customized copies of the Bhagavad Gita, weighing more than his fiancée's weight.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:01 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Mancherial: In a unique gesture, Embadi Prashanth Varma, a soon-to-be groom from Kondapur Yapa village, aimed to impart spiritual wisdom to his engagement ceremony guests. Prashanth’s special gift was customized copies of the Bhagavad Gita, weighing more than his fiancée’s weight. He also got the wedding invitation printed in the book.

Prashanth’s thoughtful gesture attracted the attention of many as he presented copies of the Bhagavad Gita to both his bride-to-be and to the attendees. Explaining the motivation behind this distinctive choice of gift, Prashanth said, “We distributed copies of the Bhagavad Gita to the guests to share the wisdom contained within the text.” He revealed that they had ordered 110 copies weighing 1.250 grams each from the renowned Gita Press in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, and procured the remaining copies a month prior.

Prashanth, a senior Research Fellow at the Central Tobacco Research Institute (CTRI) in Rajahmundry, shared that his family had been practising Yoga and following the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita for over two decades, leaving a profound impact on him. He saw this occasion as an opportunity to impart Gita’s wisdom to the guests. The youngest son of Kishan, a model farmer, Prashanth emphasized that the Bhagavad Gita teaches that transformation should start from within individuals to enhance goodness in society. He noted that this timeless source of wisdom offers solutions to contemporary questions and is still very relevant. “At the very least, it will be read by relatives if gifted,” he added.

Also Read Anant and Radhika get engaged amidst traditional ceremonies