TTD officials gear up for summer rush

The waiting line for Swami Sarvadarshan is taking more than 24 hours, and 22 compartments are filled with pilgrims.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:32 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Tirupati: As the summer vacation begins, Tirumala is rushed with devotees.

Meanwhile, Tirumala officials said yesterday’s Srivari Hundi collection was Rs 3.21 crore.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Executive Officer Dharma Reddy said that they are getting ready to provide better services to devotees who are visiting Tirumala in a meeting held at Annamayyabhavanam.

He also stated that TTD will make sure that devotees won’t face any inconvenience during Srivari darshan.

He directed that officials of the respective departments be available for 24 hours from May 1 to July 15.

The officers who are coming on deputation for Tirumala until July 15 will closely examine the areas assigned to them to ensure the devotees are comfortable.

Further, he said the department head should ensure that there is no shortage of drinking water, food, and other services in queue lines, Vaikuntham complexes, and compartments. The EO asked the Tirumala Police to prepare a traffic management plan so that there are no traffic congestion and parking problems for devotees visiting Tirumala.