‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ trailer out on January 23

Seems like that wait is over as the sassy and colourful new poster that launched on Friday has announced the release date of the trailer as January 23.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:57 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Hyderabad: ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ has had audiences excited with its quirky title and sizzling chemistry between the lead pair of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. While it has struck a chord with the youth with its refreshing feel, vibrant visuals and the promise of a rom-com which is very young and very today, it has only increased the anticipation to know more and made fans wait eagerly for the trailer.

The new poster brings alive the world of the film, which is very colourful, fun, and full of life. Given that it’s a Luv Ranjan film, we can hazard a guess that the story of the film will be anything but cliché. Even love and relationships of today are also anything but predictable.

Audiences have waited for a while for a true-blue youth film and ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ sure comes as a breath of fresh air promising a world that today’s youth will relate to.

The film is produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, March 8.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnoJv10p3CC/?igshid=OGQ2MjdiOTE=

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnoJzB7pxaX/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=