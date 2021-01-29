Tudor Hall fancied for Kolkata feature

Kolkata: The Vijay Singh-trained Tudor Hall appeals most for the Astre D’or Handicap 1600 metres, the feature of Saturday’s Kolkata races. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1 15 p.m.
SELECTIONS
1. Criteria 1, Huntsman 2, Jinsoku 3
2. Nandini’s Pet 1, Zodiac Prince 2, Hercules 3
3. Honeycrisp 1, Marina Bay 2, Big Pearl 3
4. Tudor Hall 1, Silver Bracelet 2, Raqs Sharqi 3
5. Essos 1, Krishaa’s Choice 2, Ahnika 3
6. Moskova 1, Atom 2, Incendio 3
7. Theon 1, Ember Glow 2, Seasky 3
Day’s Best: Tudor Hall.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.
1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.
