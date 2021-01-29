Tudor Hall fancied for Kolkata feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 7:00 pm

Kolkata: The Vijay Singh-trained Tudor Hall appeals most for the Astre D’or Handicap 1600 metres, the feature of Saturday’s Kolkata races. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1 15 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Criteria 1, Huntsman 2, Jinsoku 3

2. Nandini’s Pet 1, Zodiac Prince 2, Hercules 3

3. Honeycrisp 1, Marina Bay 2, Big Pearl 3

4. Tudor Hall 1, Silver Bracelet 2, Raqs Sharqi 3

5. Essos 1, Krishaa’s Choice 2, Ahnika 3

6. Moskova 1, Atom 2, Incendio 3

7. Theon 1, Ember Glow 2, Seasky 3

Day’s Best: Tudor Hall.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

