Tummala Nageswara Rao a migrant political leader, never owned by public: Puvvada

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar filed his nomination papers for Khammam Assembly seat on Friday and campaigned in Raghunathapalem mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:17 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar addressing an election rally at Raghunathapalem mandal in Khammam district on Friday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar described Congress candidate Tummala Nageswara Rao as a migrant political leader, who was never owned by the public.

The minister filed his nomination papers for Khammam Assembly seat here on Friday and campaigned in Raghunathapalem mandal. He said Nageswara Rao was first rejected by Sathupalli people, then by Khammam people after which he was rejected by Palair public.

After being forbidden in Palair, Nageswara Rao, who never stuck to one constituency, was again in Khammam as Congress candidate and this time he would be permanently sent away from Khammam district, he asserted.

Ajay Kumar noted that he was a local man, studied and grew up in Khammam and lives locally being available to people addressing their needs. But soon after the elections the Congress leader would disappear from Khammam, he said.

The Congress leader was falsely taking credit for the works he has not done. Nageswara Rao lacks basic knowledge and it was proved by his claim that Raghunathapalem mandal was established during the rule of former CM N Kiran Kumar Reddy. Raghunathapalem was created by the BRS government, Ajay Kumar said.

He said the government sanctioned huge funds to lay CC roads in the villages in the mandal. Every farmer in the mandal was given Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and podu pattas and the credit goes to the BRS government.

He appealed to the voters to support the BRS party in the Assembly elections by electing him with a huge majority for the continuation of the development and welfare initiatives introduced by the government.

The government also upgraded thandas into gram panchayats allowing the villagers to draw plans to develop their villages. Every village now has a park, Vaikuntha Dhamam and Mission Bhagiratha tap connections, he reminded.

MP Nama Nageswara Rao, DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam and others were present.