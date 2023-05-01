Tuni train burning case dismissed

The Vijayawada Railway Court dismissed the Tuni train burning case. The state government had already withdrawn the cases.

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Railway Court on Monday dismissed the Tuni train burning case.

Delivering the verdict here, the court expressed unhappiness that three railway officials did not conduct the investigation properly and directed action on them while questioning them why the delicate issue was dragged for five years.

The railway police chargesheeted 41 in the accused list including A1 Mudragada Padmanabham, A2 Akula Ramakrishna and A3 minister Dadisetti Raja. Out of 24 witnesses, 20 attended the court and five of them pleaded they did not know about it.

The incident occurred during the Kapu agitation for reservations under the leadership of Mudragada Padmanabham in January 2016 when the demonstrators allegedly set fire to the train. The Telugu Desam Party government then registered 69 cases which were, however, withdrawn by the YSR Congress Party government.