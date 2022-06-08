Twenty-year-old man held for rape of Class 10 student in Secunderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:10 PM, Wed - 8 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A minor girl was raped, allegedly by her friend, in the Monda Market police station limits in Secunderabad. The suspect has been arrested.

According to the police, the victim was a Class 10 student and lived with her parents in a rented house in Secunderabad. For the last few months, she was into a friendship with a youngster aged around 20 years, who lived in the neighbourhood.

On June 1, the girl went missing from her house and the family members lodged a complaint with the local police. During investigation, the police came to know that the youngster had lured the girl with the promise of marriage and sexually assaulted her.

