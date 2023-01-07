Twin titles for Jatin Dev at TS Inter-District Table Tennis Championship

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:26 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Hyderabad: Jatin Dev bagged top honours of the U-15 and U-17 boys categories at the 9th Stag Telangana State and Inter-District Table Tennis Championship held at the Mahaveer Institute of Science and Technology, Bandlaguda, Hyderabad on Saturday.

With his sixth straight State championship title, he became the only player to achieve the feat. He blanked Shaurya Raj Saxena 4-0 in the U-15 final. Later in the U-17 summit clash, the city paddler defeated K Tarun 4-1 to emerge champion.

Jatin also entered the U-19 final after downing Anoop Amara 4-1 in the semifinals. He will take on Kasavan Kannan, who got the better of Shurya Raj Saxena 4-0 in the semifinals, in the title clash on Sunday.

Meanwhile in the U-17 girls category, Satya Aspathi thrashed K Shresta Reddy 4-0 to clinch the title. Satya defeated P Jalani 4-1 in the U-19 girls semifinal to advance into the final where she will face J Gauri for the top honours.

Results: U-15 (Final): Boys: Jatin Dev (SPHS) bt Shaurya Raj Saxena (AVSC) 4-0; U-17: Boys: Jatin Dev (SPHS) bt K Tarun (GSM) 4-1; Girls: Satya Aspathi (GSM) bt K Shresta Reddy (GSM) 4-0; U-19 (Semifinals): Boys: Jatin Dev (SPHS) bt Anoop Amara (SGUTTA) 4-1; Kasavan Kannan (SGUTTA) bt Shurya Raj Saxena (AVSC) 4-0; Girls: Satya Aspathi (GSM) bt P Jalani (VPG) 4-1; J Gauri (SGUTTA) bt N Bhavitha (GSM) 4-3; Men (Quarters): Mohammed Ali (AVSC) bt Swarnendu Chawdary (AVSC) 4-0, Ali Mohammed (AVSC) bt Vansh Singhal (AVSC) 4-0, Aman Balgu (AVSC) bt Y Raju (AWA) 4-1, Dr Chandra Chud (Hyd) bt Vignay Reddy (RBI) 4-3; Women: J Varuni (GSM) bt Naina (LBS) 4-2, Nikhat Banu (GSM) bt Ikshitha (AWA) 4-0, M Monica (GSM) bt N Bhavitha (GSM) 4-1, T L Harshitha (AWA) bt G Pranitha (HVS) 4-2.