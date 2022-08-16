Twin titles for Srinivas in Hyderabad Open Senior Tennis Tournament

Published Date - 09:32 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Hyderabad: Srinivas Reddy clinched singles and doubles titles in the 60+ category of the 10th Hyderabad Open Senior Tennis Tournament held at the Lake View Tennis Academy, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Srinivas defeated Meher Prakash 10-5 in the singles final. Later, he paired with Meher Prakash and got the better of Poonaiah and Senthil 10-5 in the doubles final to emerge champion.

Results:

30+ Singles: Sundeep Pawar bt G Raja (8-0); Doubles: Afroze/Vijay Anand bt Sundeep Pawar/Vijayendra Giri (10-4);

40+ Singles: Bose Kiran bt Sanjay Dharba (9-5);

50+ Singles: Nilakanta Damre bt Manikandan (10-3); Doubles: Manikandan/Biswajit Roy bt N Narasimha Reddy/Neelakanta Damre (10-8);

60+ Singles: Srinivas Reddy bt Meher Prakash (10-5); Doubles: Meher Prakash/Srinivas Reddy Bt Poonaiah/Senthil (10-5);

70+ Singles: Dr Ram Mohan Rao bt K S R Mohan Rao (8-2); Doubles: K S R Mohan Rao/M Sai Rambabu bt Rama Krishna/C B S Vara Prasad (8-3).