Twitter executive mocks Musk’s medical condition, slams ‘free speech’

San Francisco: Amid the ongoing Elon Musk-Parag Agrawal saga over fake user accounts, a senior Twitter executive, while slamming the ‘free speech’ call, mocked the Tesla CEO for having Asperger’s syndrome that makes him “special”.

Conservative political journalist Benny Johnson on Wednesday posted a secretly recorded conversation by US-based far-right activist group Project Veritas on his Twitter handle, where a Twitter Lead Client Partner Alex Martinez can be heard saying that Twitter is not here “to give people free speech”, along with mocking Musk’s medical condition.

“Twitter exec trashing free speech & mocking people with Asperger’s,” replied Musk.

During the US comedy sketch series Saturday Night Live (SNL) in May last year, Musk had revealed for the first time that he suffers from Asperger’s syndrome.

People with Asperger’s interpret the environment around them differently to other people.

“I don’t always have a lot of intonation or variation in how I speak… which I’m told makes for great comed. I’m actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger’s to host SNL,” the Tesla CEO had said.

The latest video of a Twitter executive slamming Musk came after another Twitter engineer claimed in a separate video that the micro-blogging platform has “left-wing bias” and “does not believe in free speech”.

Siru Murugesan, a senior engineer, was heard as saying in another Project Veritas video that Twitter’s culture is extremely far left where workers “hate, hate, hate” Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover.

His comments come as Tesla CEO Musk opened a Twitter war against CEO Parag Agrawal over the actual number of bots or fake accounts on the platform. On Tuesday, he clearly stated that the “deal will not move forward” unless Agrawal reveals the exact number.

Musk has vowed for “free speech” as well as to “defeat the spam bots” and “authenticate all humans”.

