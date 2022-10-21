Twitter loaded with funny memes after Ireland defeats West Indies in T20 World Cup

Hyderabad: Ireland beat West Indies by 9 wickets at Bellerive Oval in the T20 World Cup. Ireland’s opener Paul Stirling scored 66 off 48 balls to help his team qualify for the Super 12 and eliminate the Caribbean team from the mega event.

Batting first, West Indies ended up posting 146 runs on the scoreboard. Brandon King made a brilliant 62 off 48 balls to reach his 6th half-century in T20Is. Apart from Brandon, no other batsman managed to score big runs or establish good partnerships.

In reply, Ireland finished with 150/1 with 15 balls remaining. Stirling, along with Ireland’s captain Andy Balbirnie, stitched a 73-run partnership for the first wicket. With 77 runs to win from 75 balls, Stirling went berserk and started smashing bowlers to all parts of the ground. His innings helped Ireland seal the match with 15 balls to spare.

Disappointed by the poor performance of the Caribbean team, cricket fans across the world are taking to Twitter to share memes and hilarious jokes over the same.

At the same time, the hashtag ‘NicholasPooran’ also started trending on Twitter. After the match, the West Indies captain apologized to his fans for a disappointing show. Pooran failed to lead the team from the front with the bat as he scored only 5, 7, and 16 runs in the T20 World Cup.