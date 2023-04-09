Twitter sees mixed reactions to State’s 24/7 move

Hyderabadi Twitterati were the first ones to react and debate the revised rules after the news was made public. And interestingly, there were mixed reactions. While some welcomed the change and looked forward to the vibrant nightlife, some others seemed reluctant as the status quo shifts.

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 04:58 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana government recently issued revised guidelines that will now allow commercial establishments and businesses to operate even during the night, granting an exemption from Section 7 of the Telangana Shops Establishment Act 1988, which deals with opening and closing hours.

Simply put; shops, malls, and other businesses will now be able to run 24/7. This will not only be a huge shift for some sectors but will also amp up the already thriving nightlife of Hyderabad.

Funny enough, scores of youngsters first enquired if the wine shops and clubs will function through the night. But the best takeaways are the logical questions raised.

“This is only for those who have own transport also who will maintain traffic at night. Large vehicles ply after 10, so greater chances of more accidents (sic)” wrote one user.

Here, the user raises some very valid questions. Will public transport also be available 24/7? Will traffic cops be on duty throughout the night? Also, what about the flow of huge lorries that throng the city at night?

Giving some optimism, another user writes, “As long as law and order is maintained, labor policies followed, it shouldn’t be of a major concern. Optimistically it could open a new world of opportunities and mean more business, similar to how the whimsical night (shift)call centers contributed… (sic)”

“Great move by Telangana Government on keeping the city open for 24/7 which is much needed. THE CITY THAT NEVER SLEEPS tag is apt for Hyderabad! (sic)” wrote another enthusiastic user.

No doubt, there will be a hundred more very reasonable questions and several other practical challenges that the State will have to overcome to keep this 24/7 dream alive. Having said that, for the majority of the youth of Telangana at least, this is a welcome change.