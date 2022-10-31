| Twitter Taunts If Gujarat Bridge Collapse Was An Act Of God

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:41 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

A video of the PM talking about a similar incident in Kolkata is also going viral.

Hyderabad: A suspension bridge over the Machhu dam in Gujarat’s Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening. As of Monday morning, the death toll climbed up to 141 with several others injured.

According to reports, the bridge did not receive a fitness certificate and the police have lodged a complaint to the hanging bridge repair agency, its management, and others.

Reacting to the incident, Twitterati fired up on the Gujarat government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Netizens taunted the authorities and asked if the collapse was an ‘act of god’ or an ‘act of fraud’.

“Morbi bridge collapse is an act of god. We all know who is the god of Gujarat,” wrote one user.

“Such type of accident is not Act of God but act of fraud as stated by our dear PM during under construction bridge collapsed in Kolkata just a year ago.

A thorough investigation is needed to unearth the corruption (sic),” wrote another user.

A video of the PM talking about a similar incident in Kolkata is also going viral. He said that the bridge’s collapse was God’s message to save West Bengal.

Users are now asking if it is a message to save India from him.

Watch Narendra Modi say the Kolkata flyover collapse was a message from god about Mamata It is an act of god that this happened during election time, the prime minister said. Now in Gujarat, his heart is artificially filled with Karuna https://t.co/QsCuS2yyzS — Kyabolitu2 (@kyabolitu2) October 31, 2022

