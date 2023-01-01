| Twitterati Thank Modi Ji For Increasing Lpg Price As New Year Gift

Twitterati thank Modi Ji for increasing LPG price as New Year gift

The price has been increased by Rs. 25 which adds to the already expensive cylinders that are the primary way of cooking meals in most households.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:50 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Hyderabad: In a sarcastic backlash for the latest price hike on commercial LPG cylinders in the country, Twitterati thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the unexpected New Year gift.

The price has been increased by Rs. 25 which adds to the already expensive cylinders that are the primary way of cooking meals in most households.

As the news broke, “Rs.25” started to trend on the platform and appeared in the What’s Happening section. Most users mocked the central government for the move and called for actions to decrease the price.

“Price of Commercial LPG hiked by Rs 25 on the First Day of 2023. New Year Wishes From NDA Govt,” wrote one user.

Thanking the PM specifically, another user wrote, “Modiji”s style of giving New Year’s gifts to people of India – Commercial Gas Cylinder price increases by Rs. 25.”

According to reports, a commercial cylinder in Delhi will now cost Rs 1,769. The 19-kg cylinder in Mumbai stands at Rs 1,721, in Kolkata at Rs 1,870, and Rs 1,971 in Chennai. In Hyderabad, the current price is Rs 1,105 for the 14.2 kg cylinder.

LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 25.

Perfect New Year gift from the Modi government. — Bulbul Rider Veer Sorry Worker (Parody) (@VeeryaSorry) January 1, 2023