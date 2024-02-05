| Two Arrested For Assaulting Tsrtc Bus Driver And Conductor In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 February 2024, 10:45 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Domalguda police on Monday arrested two persons on charges of abusing and assaulting a TSRTC bus driver and conductor of Farooq Nagar depot at Tank Bund on Sunday.

The duo identified as Mohd Majeed and Mohd Qasim picked up a fight over a trivial issue with the driver Sheik Abdul and conductor Ramesh and assaulted them, resulting in injuries to the RTC staff.

Based on a complaint from TSRTC authorities, the Domalguda police booked a case and arrested the assaulters.

TSRTC officials warned people against such attacks on their staff and said necessary action will be taken.