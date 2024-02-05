Two arrested for assaulting TSRTC bus driver and conductor in Hyderabad

The duo identified as Mohd Majeed and Mohd Qasim picked up a fight over a trivial issue with the driver Sheik Abdul and conductor Ramesh and assaulted them, resulting in injuries to the RTC staff
Hyderabad: The Domalguda police on Monday arrested two persons on charges of abusing and assaulting a TSRTC bus driver and conductor of Farooq Nagar depot at Tank Bund on Sunday.
Based on a complaint from TSRTC authorities, the Domalguda police booked a case and arrested the assaulters.
TSRTC officials warned people against such attacks on their staff and said necessary action will be taken.