Hyderabad: Man arrested for defrauding TSRTC

The firm reportedly secured bids for region-wise advertising contracts to display advertisements in TSRTC buses for five years between September 2015 and September 2020.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 February 2024, 03:43 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station sleuths arrested a man for defrauding TSRTC of Rs. 21.72 crore. The man Vaddanu Suneel and his wife Chebrolu Mrudula are proprietors of ‘Go Rural India Private Limited’ company.

However, they failed to pay Rs. 21.72 crores to the TSRTC authorities who after failing to get the amount lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad CCS against Suneel and his wife. The police arrested Vaddanu Suneel and remanded him.