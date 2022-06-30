Two arrested for selling ganja in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:05 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Two persons, who were allegedly involved in peddling of ganja, were arrested on Thursday by the Nacharam police, who seized 25 kilograms of ganja from them.

K Subudhi Johnson (30) of Kondapur and Mohd Sohaib (21) of Borabanda had allegedly bought the contraband from Sudheer Sahoo of Vizag, who was absconding, and had plans to sell it in the city, police said.

“They purchased the ganja at Rs.2,000 a kilogram and planned to sell it for Rs.15,000. On information, a joint team of Nacharam police and the Rachakonda SOT nabbed them,” Malkajgiri DCP Rakshita Krishnamurthi said.

They were previously involved in NDPS cases in Andhra Pradesh, police said.