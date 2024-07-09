Two arrested for smuggling tobacco products in Mancherial

Two traders were arrested for allegedly smuggling banned gutka products at Chelukagudem village in Dandepalli mandal on Tuesday.
Mancherial: Two traders were arrested for allegedly smuggling banned gutka products at Chelukagudem village in Dandepalli mandal on Tuesday.
Tobacco products worth Rs 6 lakhs were seized from their possession.
Dandepalli Sub-Inspector G Uday Kiran said that Boda Mohan and Banavath Santosh, both from Jannaram mandal, were apprehended while transporting the products in a van from Jannaram during a vehicle check. A case was registered against the two. Investigations are on.