Two arrested for smuggling tobacco products in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 08:29 PM

Mancherial: Two traders were arrested for allegedly smuggling banned gutka products at Chelukagudem village in Dandepalli mandal on Tuesday.

Tobacco products worth Rs 6 lakhs were seized from their possession.

Dandepalli Sub-Inspector G Uday Kiran said that Boda Mohan and Banavath Santosh, both from Jannaram mandal, were apprehended while transporting the products in a van from Jannaram during a vehicle check. A case was registered against the two. Investigations are on.