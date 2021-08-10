Two bike lifters arrested in Mancherial

The two were arrested while they were trying to flee from IB Chowk during a vehicle check by Mancherial police

Mancherial: Two persons, both drivers, were arrested for allegedly lifting two-wheelers from several parts of not only Mancherial district, but also neighboring Karimnagar, Jagtial and Peddapalli districts.

Mancherial DCP Uday Kumar Reddy, briefing the media here on Tuesday, said the accused were Soyam Swamy, a jeep driver and resident of Lingapur village in Dandepalli mandal and Athram Prashanth Kumar, a car driver from Edulapahad village in Tiryani mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

The two were arrested while they were trying to flee from IB Chowk during a vehicle check by Mancherial police.

On being interrogated, Swamy and Prashanth confessed to committing the crime to lead a lavish lifestyle for quite a long time. They admitted that they had stolen about 30 motorbikes parked in front of houses at nights in Mancherial, Ramakrishnapur, Naspur, Godavarikhani, Koratla, Jagtial and many towns of north Telangana so far. They disclosed they were lifting the vehicles using duplicate keys that they carried with them.

DCP and Assistant Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan commended Mancherial Inspector ML Muttilingaiah, CCS Inspector M Sai Ramana, sub-inspectors V Praveen Kumar, D Mahender, SD Isaq Ali, head constable Prem Singh, constables A Sattiaha and G Satheesh for arresting the bike lifters.

