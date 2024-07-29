Sircilla cops secure first place in mobile phones recovery

A total of 1019 phones (approximately Rs 1 crore worth) have already been handed over to their owners.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 July 2024, 05:34 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla SP Akhil Mahajan along with the owners of lost and stolen mobile in Sircilla on Monday

Rajanna-Sircilla: District police stood first in recovery of the stolen or lost mobile phones. It secured the position with 84 percent recovery rate. Announcing this to media persons on Monday, Superintendent of Police said that from April 20, 2023, 1,200 lost or stolen mobile phones were identified with the help of CEIR technology.

A total of 1019 phones (approximately Rs 1 crore worth) have already been handed over to their owners. Excluding police commissionerates in the state, the highest of more than 1,000 mobile phones were recovered in the district when compared to other districts.

Akhil Mahajan asked the people to complain to the nearby police station if anybody lost their mobile phone. SP handed over 78 recently recovered phones to their owners at the police office on Monday. On the occasion, SP appreciated IT core SI Kiran Kumar and constable Rajathirumalesh for playing a vital role in identifying stolen or lost mobile phones.