Road Safety Village committees to save accident victims in Sircilla

04:32 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: In order to save people who meet with accidents, the District Police have come up with an innovative idea. For the first time in the State, police have set up Road Safety Village Committees with five to 10 members in every village.

Besides youngsters, local medical practitioners will also be included as members in the road safety village committees and their phone numbers will be displayed in the gram panchayat office. Besides providing first aid treatment, injured persons will be shifted to nearby hospitals by the volunteers.

On the other hand, about 200 people working in petrol bunks, dhabas and hotels located along highways were also identified as first responders to save the lives of road accident victims.

Both volunteers of road safety village committees and the first responders were given training in emergency treatment with the help of the District Medical and Health Department in Sircilla earlier this week.

Participating in the training programme, District Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan, whose came up with the concept of safety village committees, said it was to bring down the high percentage of deaths due to road accidents that the committees were formed.

The SP has said that volunteers, who save lives of victims, would be honoured with Good Samaritan awards and rewards on occasions like Republic Day, State Formation Day and Independence Day by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

It would be possible to save lives of road accident victims if they were shifted to hospital within the golden hour, he said, adding that the police would continue vehicle checking drives to control road accidents.