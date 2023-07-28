Two booked for assaulting forest officials in Asifabad

Vilas and Sandarsh were accused of assaulting the FSO Narsaiah and FBO Jyotsna for crossing their farm in which cotton crop was being grown, by a tractor to reach a spot to plant saplings.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:48 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Adilabad: Two persons were booked for allegedly assaulting a Forest Section Officer and Forest Beat Officer at Barsanpatar village in Indervelli mandal on Friday.

Indervelli Sub-Inspector D Sunil said that a case was registered against Sonkamle Vilas and his son Sandarsh of Barsanpatar under the section 353 (Assault upon a public servant) and the Section 354 (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), based on a complaint received from FSO Narsaiah.

