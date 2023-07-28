Flood duties: 3 officials suspended for negligence in Asifabad

Three officials were suspended for showing negligence in discharging duties during the floods

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Three officials were suspended for showing negligence in discharging duties during the floods

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Three officials were suspended for showing negligence in discharging duties during the floods. An order to this effect was issued by Collector Hemanth Borkade here on Friday.

A Junior Panchayat Secretary and the Village Revenue Assistants of Thumpelli and Jankapur were those placed under suspension for laxity in discharging duties at water bodies in the wake of the floods.

A nine-year old boy and a man were washed away in a stream in Thumpelli on Friday.