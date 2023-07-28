Man murders aunt by slitting her throat, assaults uncle in Asifabad

Upset over declining a share in their property and for raising a relative’s son, the accused picked up an argument and then assaulted the couple, police said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:51 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A man murdered his aunt by slitting her throat and assaulted his uncle for allegedly denying him a share of their property and then surrendered himself before cops in Bejjur mandal centre on Friday

Bejjur police said Gattu Chandrakala (60) died on the spot when her throat was slit by her nephew Kesha Goud. Her husband Venkatesh sustained minor injuries after being assaulted by Goud. Both Chandrakala and Venkatesh hail from Bejjur mandal headquarters. Kesha Goud, a native of Rebbena in Kannepalli mandal of Mancherial district, nursed a grudge against the couple for declining to give their property to him and for raising a relative’s son. He picked up an argument and then assaulted the couple, police said.

A case was registered against Goud and investigation is on.