Two brothers stabbed at Saidabad

Hyderabad: Two brothers were stabbed in a clash between two groups at Singareni Colony in Saidabad here in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Police said Y Venu Gopal (23), a cab driver from Singareni Colony along with his brother Srikanth and other friends were talking when his friend and college-mate Naveen came along with one Uday Kishore and others and picked up a fight.

During the argument, Uday Kishore took out a knife concealed in his clothes and allegedly stabbed Venu Gopal in his back. Srikanth, who intervened and tried to save Venu Gopal, was also attacked and stabbed in the abdomen multiple times.

Local residents rushed to their rescue, by which time Naveen and Uday Kishore fled the spot. The injured were rushed to the Osmania General Hospital, where Srikanth’s condition was stated to be critical.

The Saidabad police, based on a complaint from Venu Gopal, have booked a case of attempt to murder against Uday Kishore, Naveen and others.

