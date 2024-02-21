Hyderabad police arrest woman for theft in crowded places

Wednesday, Feb 21, 2024
The woman Saida Nayeema Sultana (30), from Saidabad and a native of Suryapet, targeted mostly women in RTC buses and shared auto-rickshaws and decamped with their valuables.

Published Date - 21 February 2024, 09:04 PM
Hyderabad: The Kacheguda police on Wednesday arrested a woman on charges of stealing valuables from people in crowded places by diverting their attention, apart from resorting to threatening people.

Further, she also blackmailed people and demanded money.

