Hyderabad police arrest woman for theft in crowded places

Hyderabad: The Kacheguda police on Wednesday arrested a woman on charges of stealing valuables from people in crowded places by diverting their attention, apart from resorting to threatening people.
The woman Saida Nayeema Sultana (30), from Saidabad and a native of Suryapet, targeted mostly women in RTC buses and shared auto-rickshaws and decamped with their valuables.
Further, she also blackmailed people and demanded money.