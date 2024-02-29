Congress leader stabbed in Khammam

Rama Rao suffered severe bleeding injuries and was shifted to Khammam and then to Hyderabad for treatment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 February 2024, 01:40 PM

Representational Image

Khammam: A Congress leader, S Rama Rao was attacked by unidentified miscreants at Konijerla in the district during early hours on Thursday.

Rama Rao suffered severe bleeding injuries and was shifted to Khammam and then to Hyderabad for treatment. His condition was said to be critical.

Two persons carrying knives and spears were said to be involved in the attack. Police rushed to the village and were monitoring the situation.