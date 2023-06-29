Two children injured after separate street dog attacks in Warangal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:57 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Warangal: Street dogs are continuing to unleash panic in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits. The latest incident occurred on Wednesday when a young girl, aged approximately two years, fell victim to a street dog attack in the Islampura area of LB Nagar locality.

The victim, identified as Sunaya Sulthana, was immediately rushed to the MGM Hospital for urgent medical treatment. Following an examination and necessary care, she was allowed to return home later that evening.

Barely hours later, a street dog attacked G Sivasai (8), a resident of Sithanagaram village in the Hasanparthy Mandal near Hanamkonda. He was given an anti-rabies vaccine and treatment for his injuries at the MGM Hospital during the late hours of Wednesday.

With the number of street dog attacks on the rise, the public are awaiting implementation of effective measures by the GWMC.