No water supply under Rangasaipet water tank limits in Warangal

GWMC has announced that there will be a temporary suspension of water supply under the Rangasaipet water tank limits in the city.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:02 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Warangal: GWMC has announced that there will be a temporary suspension of water supply on Tuesday under the Rangasaipet water tank limits in the city.

This interruption is necessary to facilitate repairs to the Mission Bhagiratha pipeline. The statement, issued by GWMC EE R Srinivas, informed residents of Rangasaipet, Shambhunipet, Vishwanatha Colony, Ganesh Nagar, Naidu Petrol Pump, Lenin Nagar, and Sai Nagar Maisaiah Nagar localities about the one-day water supply suspension. The public is urged to take note of this situation.