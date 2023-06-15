Collector inspects arrangements for KTR’s visit in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Warangal: District Collector P Pravinya and GWMC Commissioner Shaikh Rizwanbhasha, inspected the proposed site for the Haritha Hotel at Pochamma Maidan locality in the city here on Thursday.

They also inspected the journalists’ colony coming up at the Lakshmi Mega Township, Azam Jahi Mills area, Archeology Department’s office building at Fort Warangal.

They have directed the officials to make proper arrangements for the visit of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao who is scheduled to visit these places on June 17.

The Collector said that the officials of various departments should work in coordination to make the minister’s visit a success.

Additional Collector Ashwini Tanaji Wakade, GWMC Additional Commissioner Anisur Rashid, KUDA CPO E Ajit Reddy, Warangal RDO MahenderjI, GWMC SE Krishna Reddy, and other officials accompanied the team.