Two constables attached for collecting Dasara mamools in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:14 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

Two police constables were attached to the Ramagundam police commissionerate for allegedly collecting mamools in view of the Dasara festival in Bellampalli. Two police constables were attached to the Ramagundam police commissionerate for allegedly collecting mamools in view of the Dasara festival in Bellampalli.

Mancherial: Two police constables were attached to the Ramagundam police commissionerate for allegedly collecting mamools in view of the Dasara festival in Bellampalli. An order to this effect was issued by Ramagundam Police Commissioner S Chandrashekhar Reddy on Tuesday.

The constables were Kamireddy Suresh and Baddi Vidyasagar working with Bellampalli One Town police station.

Suresh and Vidyasagar drew flak for extracting mamools from shopping malls and commercial establishments of the town citing Dasara festival.

Also Read Tiger sighting triggers panic in Mancherial

However, owners of the malls and establishments lodged a complaint against the two constables with the local police. It is learnt that Suresh was transferred on charges of bribes in the past.