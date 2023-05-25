CM KCR announces Rs.105 crore for Formation Day celebrations

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also announced Rs.105 crore for the 21-day Formation Day celebrations at the first District Collectors’ Conference in Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:50 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: The Statehood for Telangana is a hard-won achievement, and the culmination of six decades of democratic struggles soaked in sacrifices, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Thursday.

Speaking at the first District Collectors’ Conference at the Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, the Chief Minister also announced Rs.105 crore for the 21-day Formation Day celebrations. Reviewing preparatory arrangements for the fete to mark the 10th anniversary of the State’s formation, the Chief Minister wanted the event to be organized in a big way involving all sections of people.

Nine years of rapid strides made by the State helped it in emerging as the pride of the nation. The Chief Minister also directed the Collectors to follow the day-wise schedule finalised for the districts.