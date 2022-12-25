Two-day ‘Introduction to Uro-oncology course’ held at Apollo Cancer Institutes

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:24 PM, Sun - 25 December 22

Dr Sanjay Addla

Hyderabad: Over 100 delegates from across the country comprising budding uro-oncology surgeons, post graduate urology trainees, medical oncologists and radiation oncologists, attended the 5th edition of a two-day ‘Introduction to Uro-oncology course’ organised by Department of Uro-oncology, Apollo Cancer Institutes, Hyderabad.

The CME program organised in collaboration with the Academy of uro-oncology and Society of Genitourinary oncologists (OGO), imparted knowledge of various techniques of uro-oncology care and the latest treatment modalities.

A total of 18 senior uro-oncology surgeons, medical oncologists and radiation oncologists were involved in teaching at the course and the topics covered included tumour biology, patho-physiology and genomic structure, diagnostics and therapeutic aspects in management of various urological cancers, Dr Sanjai Addla, course organizer and senior surgeon in uro-oncology, Apollo Cancer Institutes, said.

Uro-oncology is a sub-specialty where cancers pertaining to the testicles, penis, prostate, urinary bladder, kidney and adrenal gland are dealt with surgically by the uro-oncologists and with chemotherapy and radiation therapy by the medical and radiation oncologists.