Two-day league: Vasudeva Raju scalps six wickets

By | Published: 6:56 pm

Hyderabad: M Vasudeva Raju returned with figures of 6/28 as his side Acrylic defeated Abhinav Colts by 43 runs in the Group 2 PB match of the A2 division two-day league on Friday.

Top performers

Centurions: Yash Satwalekar 107, Ishaan 105no, Siddarth 105, Kush Agarwal 100

Five or more wickets: M Vasudeva Raju 6/28, Syed Ali 6/35, G Dheeraj 5/8, MD Khalid 5/8, Ezaz Ali 5/36, Manikanta Charan 5/69, MM William 5/26, Zaheer Abbas 5/24, Nawad 5/21

Vasudeva Raju scalps six wickets.

Brief Scores: Day 2

Group-1 PB: Rakesh XI 250 in 69.4 overs bt Team Speed 195 in 55.5 overs (Aravind 76, G Dheeraj 5/8); HBCC 315 in 79.3 overs bt National 152 in 42.3 overs (MD Khalid 5/8, Apratim 3/40); Nizamabad Dist 285 in 64 overs bt Crown CC 156 in 64.5 overs (Siddharth Jain 63); Adilabad Dist 221 in 64.2 overs lost to Cheerful Chums 222/2 in 63.1 overs (Yash Satwalekar 107, Shravan Kumar 53no); PKMCC 258 in 86 overs bt Mega City 220 in 61 overs (Anand Prakash 73, K Jay Kiran 56; B Srujan Kumar 3/21, N Shashank 3/47, T Saurabh 3/48); WMCC 253 in 66.2 overs bt Shalimar CC 222/9 in 71 overs (Sai Krishna 3/52, S Anish Reddy 3/20); Ours 356 in overs bt Elegant CC 218 in 74.4 overs (Shaik Abdul Razzak 64, K Anirudh 55; D Manoj Kumar 3/38, Akshit Reddy 3/31); Venus Cybertech 287 in 52.5 overs bt HUCC 252 in 58.5 overs (Ishaan 105no, Sri Madhav 82; Ezaz Ali 5/36, Rishith Reddy 3/63);

Group-2 PA: PJLCC 300 in 66 overs bt Vijay CC 237 in 73.3 overs (A Manoj Sastry 56, B Bhati 54, Shyam Reddy 54);

Group-2 PB: Vijayanand 369 in 85.5 overs bt Noble CC 258 in 63 overs (Dharmik 54, M A Adnan 59, Hussain Bin Jaffer 64; Manikanta Charan 5/69); Sec’bad Gymkhana 376/8 in 80 overs bt SK Blues 358 in 77.3 overs (Siddarth 105, Hussain Yousuf 70; Shashidhar Rao 4/72); Vijaypuri Willowmen 326 in 80 overs bt Karimnagar Dist 187 in 46.4 overs (Srikanth 56, G Sai Vinay 99no; MM William 5/26, Ayaan Mohd Ahmed 4/43); Acrylic 225 in 75 overs bt Abhinav Colts 182 in 55 overs (M Vasudeva Raju 6/28); Hyd Academy 660/8 in 90 overs bt Bharat CC 193 in 54.5 overs (Zaheer Abbas 5/24);

Group 2 PC: Day 2: RJCC 345 in 83.4 overs lost to Eklavaya 348/6 in 81.1 overs (Kush Agarwal 100, Preetham 95no); Hyd Patriots 181 in 48.3 overs bt Rushiraj 122 in 38.1 overs (S Bhoopal 4/18, K Rajesh 3/25); SN Group143 in 51.3 overs bt Anu CC 92 in 44 overs (Aryaman 3/12, Vijay 3/13); Kishoresons 190 in 54.4 overs (Sandeep 52; Syed Ali 6/35, Jawad 3/40) bt Sunshine 50 in 24 overs (Nawad 5/21, Manav 3/18).

