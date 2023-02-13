21-day winter school on ‘Geospatial science and technologies’ commences at NITW

Twenty participants consisting of faculty, scientists, research scholars and technicians from different parts of India are attending the programme

Participants of the 21-day winter school at NITW on Monday.

Warangal: A 21-day winter school on “Geospatial science and technologies” sponsored by Department of Science and Technology (DST) under National Geospatial Program (NGP) has commenced at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal, here on Monday. Twenty participants consisting of faculty, scientists, research scholars and technicians from different parts of India are attending the programme.

Department of the Civil Engineering, NITW, is organising this programme from February 13 to March 04, 2023, and the main objective is to impart the knowledge of geospatial technologies to different stakeholders so as to use the geospatial technologies for serving the public in a better way. Addressing the participants NIT Director Prof NV Ramana Rao said the programme is going to be very beneficial to learn equip skills in the area of geospatial science and technologies.

Advisor and Head, Mission Societal-Science for Equity Empowerment and Development, Dr Debapriya Dutta, who participated via online, has urged the participants to make use of this winter school to equip themselves in the area of geospatial science. Group Director, Facilities and Infrastructure Development and Rural Development Group and Watershed Monitoring Division, National Remote Sensing Centre, Hyderabad, Dr K Mruthyunjaya Reddy, and former Professor of NITW KV Jayakumar were the guests for the inaugural. Prof K Venkata Reddy and Dr M Shashi are acting as the coordinators of the programme.

While experts will deliver lectures on fundamental aspects of geospatial technologies and their applications during the winter school, practical sessions will also be conducted for the participants.