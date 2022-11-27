Two-day Telangana inter district tennis tournament concludes in Warangal

Telangana inter district tournament conducted by the Warangal District Tennis Association has concluded here on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Telangana inter district tournament conducted by the Warangal District Tennis Association has concluded here on Sunday.

Warangal: The two-day Telangana inter district tournament conducted by the Warangal District Tennis Association has concluded here on Sunday. 75 teams have participated in this tournament. The teams were categorised into 30, 40, 50 and 65 age groups.

WTA has provided all the necessary facilities including accommodation to all the registered out station players. The inaugural match in 65 years category has been won C Purushottam Reddy and E Swamy.

Also Read Hanamkonda: Student attempts death by suicide at Social Welfare residential school

The final winners in the 65 years category are C. Purushottam Reddy and Erragattu Swamy, and the runners up are Pradeep and Ravinder Reddy, said Media Convener Dr Jayasimha Reddy.