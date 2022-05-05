| Two Dead And Another Injured In Road Accident In Medak

Two dead, another injured in road accident in Medak

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:52 AM, Thu - 5 May 22

Representational Image

Suryapet: Two teenagers died and another one injured in a road accident on National Highway No 65 at Munagala in the district on Thursday morning.

The killed in the road accident were Mandava Narahari(17) and Mandava Raghu(13) from Kalakova village in the mandal.

The road mishap took place when a speeding vehicle ran over the three minors when they fell on the road after a motorcycle, on which they were travelling, hit a buffalo. Raghu died on the spot while Narahari died while undergoing treatment in Government General Hospital at Suryapet. Another minor boy also received injuries in the incident.

More details about the incident yet to come to know.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .