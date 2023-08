Two dead in accident at NTPC Simhadri power plant

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:06 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Visakhapatnam: Two persons were killed and two others received serious injuries at the NTPC Simhadri power plant in Parawada here on Thursday.

According to reports, a conveyor belt gave way in unit 1 of the plant which saw four people fall from a height of about 15 metres. The deceased were identified as workers belonging to West Bengal.